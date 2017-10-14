13,867 Shares in Whitestone REIT (WSR) Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whitestone REIT by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Whitestone REIT by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whitestone REIT by 147.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE WSR) opened at 13.64 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $525.45 million, a PE ratio of 94.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Whitestone REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 876.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSR shares. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “13,867 Shares in Whitestone REIT (WSR) Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/13867-shares-in-whitestone-reit-wsr-acquired-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Paul T. Lambert bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,072.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in various metropolitan areas. The Company’s acquisition targets are located in densely populated, culturally diverse neighborhoods, primarily in and around Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.