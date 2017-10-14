12,930 Shares in Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Spark Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) opened at 14.60 on Friday. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $191.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of -1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.72 million. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts anticipate that Spark Energy, Inc. will post $0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spark Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.95 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

In related news, Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $789,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 854,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,911.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gil Melman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 163,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,265 and sold 158,342 shares valued at $3,322,922. Corporate insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment.

