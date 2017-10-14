12,500 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Purchased by GeoSphere Capital Management

GeoSphere Capital Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.7% of GeoSphere Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 112.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,172 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) traded down 1.59% on Friday, hitting $143.92. 2,272,705 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 145.23 and a beta of 0.94. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $199.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources Company will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

In other news, Director Andrew F. Cates acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.37 per share, with a total value of $47,379.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 880 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $114,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at $997,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,200 shares of company stock worth $161,102 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Williams Capital set a $184.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $210.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.16.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

