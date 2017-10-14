$0.14 EPS Expected for EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE Corporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. EMCORE Corporation posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE Corporation will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EMCORE Corporation.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 million. EMCORE Corporation had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.73%. EMCORE Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded EMCORE Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded EMCORE Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE Corporation by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 58,486 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE Corporation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,133,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE Corporation by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 296,840 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE Corporation by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 454,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE Corporation by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) traded down 1.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,473 shares. EMCORE Corporation has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $228.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

About EMCORE Corporation

EMCORE Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing indium phosphide (InP) optical chips, components, subsystems and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market. The Company focuses on linear fiber optic transmission technology. The Company operates through Fiber Optics segment.

