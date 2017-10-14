-$0.03 EPS Expected for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. Pacira Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.37 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In related news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $37,740.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,175.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $127,191.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,215,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 942,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,648,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) traded up 0.15% on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 747,359 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.38 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/0-03-eps-expected-for-pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx-this-quarter.html.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.