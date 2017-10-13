Zto Express Inc (ZTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zto Express Inc (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express Inc. is an express delivery company. It provides express delivery service through its nationwide network as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company offers route planning and optimization, waybill tracking system and transportation management system. ZTO Express Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZTO. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on Zto Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a reduce rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Zto Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.30 price objective for the company. CLSA began coverage on Zto Express in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS AG began coverage on Zto Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of Zto Express (ZTO) traded up 0.45% on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 9,983,292 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zto Express has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Zto Express (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Zto Express had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zto Express will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zto Express by 68.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zto Express in the first quarter worth $366,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zto Express in the first quarter worth $137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Zto Express by 137.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,552,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,814 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zto Express in the first quarter worth $10,870,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zto Express Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com.

