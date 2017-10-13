Zpg Plc (LON:ZPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ZPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.13) price objective on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Zpg Plc from GBX 325 ($4.27) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Zpg Plc to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 372 ($4.89) to GBX 411 ($5.40) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zpg Plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 406.46 ($5.34).

Get Zpg Plc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zpg Plc (ZPG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/zpg-plc-zpg-earns-buy-rating-from-shore-capital.html.

In other Zpg Plc news, insider Alex Chesterman sold 4,250,000 shares of Zpg Plc stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.77), for a total value of £15,427,500 ($20,283,328.95). Insiders acquired 124 shares of company stock worth $44,965 in the last 90 days.

About Zpg Plc

ZPG PLC, formerly Zoopla Property Group Plc, is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch, PrimeLocation and Hometrack. it has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.

Receive News & Ratings for Zpg Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zpg Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.