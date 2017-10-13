Zpg Plc (ZPG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Zpg Plc (LON:ZPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
ZPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.13) price objective on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Zpg Plc from GBX 325 ($4.27) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Zpg Plc to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 372 ($4.89) to GBX 411 ($5.40) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zpg Plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 406.46 ($5.34).
In other Zpg Plc news, insider Alex Chesterman sold 4,250,000 shares of Zpg Plc stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.77), for a total value of £15,427,500 ($20,283,328.95). Insiders acquired 124 shares of company stock worth $44,965 in the last 90 days.
About Zpg Plc
ZPG PLC, formerly Zoopla Property Group Plc, is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch, PrimeLocation and Hometrack. it has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.
