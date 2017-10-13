Zoetis (ZTS) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zoetis earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.3443213925154 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Hilliard Lyons began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.76.

Zoetis (ZTS) opened at 64.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.02. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $65.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

