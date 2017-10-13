Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) Holdings Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Zayo Group Holdings worth $27,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 209,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 58,230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,995,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Zayo Group Holdings in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Pacific Crest restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Zayo Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) traded down 1.401% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.835. The company had a trading volume of 529,400 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.529 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Zayo Group Holdings had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zayo Group Holdings news, CFO Kenneth Desgarennes sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $1,258,707.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 58,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,025,804.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,617,498 shares of company stock worth $192,225,997. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zayo Group Holdings Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

