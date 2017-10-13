Zacks: Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Lydall’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $62.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lydall an industry rank of 51 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDL. BidaskClub lowered Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on Lydall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $147,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Lydall had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $174.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers.

