Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV) to “Buy”

Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $9.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is involved in the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, which focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its product candidate consists of BC-3781, developed for the treatment of serious skin infections and bacterial pneumonia caused by MRSA and other drug resistant bacteria; BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin antibiotic which are in different clinical trial. Nabriva Therapeutics AG is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBRV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.83) by $5.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc acquired 52,631 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $69,208.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,391,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,131,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,219 shares of company stock valued at $535,919 and sold 195,670 shares valued at $1,983,641. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 482.2% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 907,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 751,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,154,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 193,951 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 180,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infectives to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The Company’s medicinal chemistry has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations of its lead product candidate, lefamulin.

