Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) to Hold

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

KEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Key Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Key Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Nomura set a $17.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Key Energy Services by 46,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Key Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Energy Services, Inc is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International.

