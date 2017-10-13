Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) to Buy

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Gladstone Commercial Corporation from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 99.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Commercial Corporation
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.