Zacks Investment Research Lowers RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet Inc. alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised RadNet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. RadNet had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/zacks-investment-research-lowers-radnet-inc-rdnt-to-sell.html.

In related news, VP Mark Stolper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,800.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,236,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,504. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.