Zacks Investment Research Lowers MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “MasTec currently estimates 2017 annual revenue of approximately $6.0 billion, a year-over-year improvement of 5%. Annual adjusted EBITDA is now projected to increase 30% on a year-over-year basis to $620 million while adjusted earnings per share will be around $2.73, a 44% increase over 2016. In its wireline and wireless communication markets, significant expansion related to both 5G and fiber deployment will benefit its communications business. MasTec outperformed the industry in the past one year. Its estimates have gone up lately. The company’s performance in Canada continues to be weak. In the Communications segment, the company has been experiencing production inefficiencies in its install-to-home operations as well as the negative leverage effect of reduced home security, customer fulfillment activity and the exit of the customer phone delivery drop. Also its high debt level remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTZ. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Vetr cut shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.14 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. FBR & Co upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Shares of MasTec (NYSE MTZ) opened at 43.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. MasTec has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.45.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. MasTec had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post $2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15,957.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,953,000 after buying an additional 5,160,001 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 126.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,484,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,033,000 after purchasing an additional 829,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,723,000 after purchasing an additional 743,879 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $19,803,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

