Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apache Corporation (APA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Apache's stock price has fallen 27.8% since the start of this year, more than the Zacks U.S. Exploration & Production industry’s decline of 23.8%. While persistent weakness in crude prices due to a global supply glut continue to sent shockwaves through the industry, Apache’s tepid near-term production outlook is also a matter for concern. As it is, investors are disappointed that the much-hyped Alpine High discovery in west Texas will churn out more gas than oil. Increased capital spending unmatched by increased cash flows – leading to a free cash flow deficit – will hold back the stock as well. Lack of growth catalysts remain another major liability. Given these headwinds, we see Apache as a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price target on shares of Apache Corporation and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Apache Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Cowen and Company set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apache Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Apache Corporation from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Apache Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Apache Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,997.50%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $112,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $235,094. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 396,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 39,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 184,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

