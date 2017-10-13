Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Allstate have underperformed the industry in last six months. The company is faced with exposure to catastrophe losses, owing to its large property insurance business, which imparts volatiliy to its earnings. Its underperforming brand Encompass is another drag. The company is poised to grow on the back of its well-performing property and liability segment. A number of initiatives undertaken to improve profitability in the auto segment will drive long-term growth. A strong balance sheet and intelligent capital management are the other positives. The acquisition of SquareTrade will diversify the company's operations.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. UBS AG reissued a neutral rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate Corporation (The) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.48. Allstate Corporation (The) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Allstate Corporation (The) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 63% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allstate Corporation (The) news, President Matthew E. Winter sold 48,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $4,255,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $1,156,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,602 shares of company stock worth $13,272,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 46.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Allstate Corporation (The) in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 33.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

