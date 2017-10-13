Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) to Hold

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Orion Engineered Carbons S.A alerts:

OEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-orion-engineered-carbons-s-a-oec-to-hold.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,450,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,896,000 after buying an additional 264,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 127,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 311,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 899,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 87,728 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty carbon black. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.