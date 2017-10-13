Zacks Investment Research Downgrades El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) to Hold

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOCO. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut El Pollo Loco Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on El Pollo Loco Holdings from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco Holdings had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-el-pollo-loco-holdings-inc-loco-to-hold.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.