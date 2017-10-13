Zacks: Brokerages Expect Student Transportation Inc (STB) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Student Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.09). Student Transportation reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Student Transportation will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Student Transportation.

STB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Student Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised Student Transportation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Student Transportation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.84.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ STB) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 48,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Student Transportation has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $566.84 million, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Student Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 628.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Student Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Student Transportation by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Student Transportation by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Student Transportation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Student Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Student Transportation Company Profile

Student Transportation Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America and offers services, such as contracted services, special needs transportation, charter services, direct to parent and used bus sales.

