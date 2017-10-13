Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $62.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $54.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $62.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $255.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $277.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $279.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 73,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,067,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 1,421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,186,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 1,108,088 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a provider of application development, business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions and related professional services. The Company is a vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Its software technology is used by customers to develop, deploy and integrate on premise, mobile and cloud-based business.

