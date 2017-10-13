Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (YIN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yintech Investment Holdings Limited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yintech Investment Holdings Limited stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,329 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.49% of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange.

