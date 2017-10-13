Xplore Technologies Corp (XPLR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xplore Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:XPLR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Xplore Technologies Corp. is engaged in the business of developing integrating and marketing mobile wireless Tablet PC computing systems. Its end-users are able to receive, collect, analyze, manipulate and transmit information in a variety of environments not suited to traditional non-rugged computing devices with the Company’s rugged computing products. The company’s portfolio of product is sold on a global basis. Xplore Technologies Corp. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Xplore Technologies Corp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Xplore Technologies Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xplore Technologies Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Xplore Technologies Corp (XPLR) traded down 2.92% during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,620 shares. Xplore Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $36.54 million.

Xplore Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:XPLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Xplore Technologies Corp had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Analysts anticipate that Xplore Technologies Corp will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Xplore Technologies Corp news, Chairman Philip S. Sassower sold 72,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $254,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Philip S. Sassower sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $51,558.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,691 shares of company stock worth $470,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xplore Technologies Corp stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xplore Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:XPLR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.41% of Xplore Technologies Corp worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

