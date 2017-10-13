Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Sold by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Xilinx by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,794 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Xilinx by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, insider Steven L. Glaser sold 15,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,643.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $2,052,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,330 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,104. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.47 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ XLNX) opened at 72.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.10. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

