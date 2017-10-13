Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,955.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 41,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $807,605.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 215,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,916 in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,690,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,510 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,592,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 596,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xencor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 148,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 104,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xencor by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 93,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

