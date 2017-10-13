Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 463 Shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE:IEF) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 89,812 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE IEF) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. The company had a trading volume of 466,366 shares. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $110.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1589 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

About iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

