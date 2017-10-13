WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WPX Energy have gained higher the industry in last three months. WPX Energy continues to work on its strategy of increasing oil production, which is evident from the rising liquid mix in total production. The two acquisitions closed in Delaware Basin during the first quarter will help the company further increase its oil production. We believe WPX Energy's exposure in the Delaware, Williston and San Juan basins will enable it to achieve its goal of 40% higher oil generation in 2017 from 2016 levels. However, the competitive energy space, volatility in crude oil prices, stringent regulations and dependence on third parties to market their products are headwinds.”

Get WPX Energy Inc. alerts:

WPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $10.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.53.

WPX Energy (NYSE WPX) traded down 1.74% on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 6,433,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $4.27 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WPX Energy will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/wpx-energy-inc-wpx-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

In other news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $366,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.