World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of World Wrestling have outpaced the industry on a year-to-date basis primarily owing to record revenue growth. Recently, WWE and Groupe AB extended their partnership and signed multi-year agreement for airing WWE programming. The company also reached an agreement with Lagardère Sports that will assist it to acquire international sponsorship. We believe these initiatives will continue to boost the top line. Management is optimistic about achieving another great year of revenues and adjusted OIBDA growth. The company is targeting adjusted OIBDA of $100 million, which is nearly up 25% from 2016. WWE’s strategy of creating new content, implementing programs that will have higher customer attraction and retention power, introducing new features, expanding distribution platforms and entering into new regions will boost its revenues. However, continuous decline in pay-per-view and home entertainment revenues remains concerns.”

Get World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WWE. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) traded up 1.08% during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 508,381 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.84.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-wwe-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, SVP Mark Kowal sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $101,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,011 shares in the company, valued at $364,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 72,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,504,271.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,622.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,231 shares of company stock worth $3,660,354 in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 116,814.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,602 shares in the last quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 153.2% during the second quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 809,130 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 286.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 537,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 100.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 460,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $6,938,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.