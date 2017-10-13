Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Invests $394,000 in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,223,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,955,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,371 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,130,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,296,000 after buying an additional 596,134 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 94.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 569,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,598,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 111.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 948,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after buying an additional 500,662 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

