William I. Jacobs Sells 600 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) traded up 0.59% during trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. 579,472 shares of the company were exchanged. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.76 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15,728.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.01.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

