William E. Losch Sells 12,200 Shares of Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $349,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) traded down 3.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,551 shares. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64 billion.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc is a United States-based independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees. It also connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. The Company offers products, such as Okta information technology (IT) Products and Okta for Developers.

