Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Harris Corporation (HRS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC maintained its position in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harris Corporation were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Harris Corporation by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Harris Corporation by 110.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Harris Corporation in the second quarter worth $157,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Harris Corporation in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harris Corporation in the first quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HRS. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Harris Corporation in a report on Monday. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Harris Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Harris Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Harris Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Harris Corporation (HRS) traded up 0.27% on Friday, hitting $136.99. 45,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.19. Harris Corporation has a 52-week low of $88.89 and a 52-week high of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Harris Corporation had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Harris Corporation will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Harris Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Harris Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.47%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Young sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $484,045.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 50,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $5,947,472.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,357 shares of company stock worth $8,643,111 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harris Corporation Profile

