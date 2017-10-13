Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,978,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,398,000 after buying an additional 900,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,973,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,004,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,056 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,843,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,179,000 after purchasing an additional 423,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,372,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,508,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/wilbanks-smith-thomas-asset-management-llc-buys-new-stake-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Mikel A. Durham purchased 2,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.77 per share, for a total transaction of $184,747.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $9,572,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. BidaskClub downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.