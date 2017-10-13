Whirlpool Corporation’s (WHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $209.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners set a $177.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.17.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) opened at 177.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.48 and a 200-day moving average of $180.51. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $145.91 and a 1-year high of $202.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.19). Whirlpool Corporation had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Whirlpool Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

Whirlpool Corporation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,796.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 3,484.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,885,000 after buying an additional 4,844,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,280,000 after buying an additional 262,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,284,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,180,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,892,000 after buying an additional 241,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 405,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,673,000 after buying an additional 233,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

