Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 70,523 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Summit Materials worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 325,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,181,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 645,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,654,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after acquiring an additional 68,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) traded down 0.79% on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 135,520 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 2.08. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $478.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 6,300 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $181,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 6,200 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $186,248.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,406,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

