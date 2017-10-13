WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$27.50 to C$28.00. The company traded as high as C$27.65 and last traded at C$27.65, with a volume of 119,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.35.

WJA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded WestJet Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded WestJet Airlines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised WestJet Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.04.

Get WestJet Airlines Ltd. alerts:

In other WestJet Airlines news, insider Marshall Wilmot sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$85,311.44. Also, insider Gregg Albert Saretsky sold 14,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$381,715.13. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,355 shares of company stock worth $474,818.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/westjet-airlines-ltd-wja-reaches-new-12-month-high-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.