Western Gas Partners, (WES) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News stories about Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Gas Partners, earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.3678447731843 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.21 million. Western Gas Partners, had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 28.81%. Western Gas Partners,’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. BidaskClub cut Western Gas Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on Western Gas Partners, and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Gas Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Gas Partners, from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

About Western Gas Partners,

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in the United States.

