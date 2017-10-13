Shares of Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.23. 80,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 234,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.50 price objective on Western Energy Services Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price objective on Western Energy Services Corp from C$1.85 to C$1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Western Energy Services Corp from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/western-energy-services-corp-wrg-trading-down-4-7.html.

Western Energy Services Corp Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services. It operates a fleet of 56 drilling rigs and associated equipment, including 51 in Canada and 5 in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.