Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at UBS AG

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective cut by UBS AG from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a positive rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital Corporation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.35.

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) traded up 2.38% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,440 shares. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Western Digital Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

In related news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 17,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,597,907.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark P. Long sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $126,712.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,464.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,246 shares of company stock worth $11,323,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital Corporation during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Corporation during the first quarter worth about $117,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 26.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital Corporation during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 7.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital Corporation

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

