Westell Technologies (WSTL) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westell Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3027078091498 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Westell Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) traded down 4.42% on Friday, hitting $2.81. 12,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Westell Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company’s market cap is $43.28 million.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Westell Technologies will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc is a provider of in-building wireless, intelligent site management, cell site optimization and outside plant solutions. The Company’s set of products and solutions are designed to manage network performance for carriers, integrators and other network operators. The Company operates in two segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW) and Communication Solutions Group (CSG).

