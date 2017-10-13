Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (WAIR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes and provides supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. It offers inventory of aerospace parts, including hardware, bearings, tools, electronic components and machined parts. The Company’s services range from traditional distribution to the management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery and point-of-use inventory management. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Valencia, California. “

Get Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WAIR. Jefferies Group LLC set a $9.00 target price on Wesco Aircraft Holdings and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cowen and Company restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in a research report on Monday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) traded up 2.70% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 339,569 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $946.00 million. Wesco Aircraft Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Wesco Aircraft Holdings had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wesco Aircraft Holdings will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc-wair-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, Director Thomas Bancroft purchased 27,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,375.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Makaira Partners Llc purchased 123,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $961,153.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,941,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,640,592.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,068,719 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 26.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wesco Aircraft Holdings

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.