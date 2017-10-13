Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WERN. TheStreet upgraded Werner Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS AG upgraded Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.
Werner Enterprises (WERN) traded down 4.43% during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 1,527,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $37.00.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.
In other news, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 12,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $617,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,280 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,570. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,451,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,736,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,642,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 426,376 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,220,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Werner Enterprises Company Profile
Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.
