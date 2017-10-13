Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WERN. TheStreet upgraded Werner Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS AG upgraded Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Werner Enterprises Inc. alerts:

Werner Enterprises (WERN) traded down 4.43% during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 1,527,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/werner-enterprises-inc-wern-price-target-increased-to-35-00-by-analysts-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other news, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 12,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $617,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,280 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,570. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,451,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,736,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,642,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 426,376 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,220,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.