Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Wendy’s shares have outpaced the industry year to date. Sales initiatives like menu innovation and promotional offerings are driving growth. Increased investments in technology should quicken service and thus, result in increased customer count. Reimaging of its restaurants is also expected to boost traffic and drive higher sales. Continual expansion of delivery service bodes well too. Yet, Wendy’s revenues have been declining year over year over the past few quarters due to reduced number of company-operated restaurants. Though Wendy’s transition to a franchise-based business model has been weighing on revenues, it is expected to lower Wendy’s general and administrative expenses and in turn boost earnings, 2017 onwards. Moreover, the company’s international business is poised to be a long-term growth driver. Yet, rising costs and a soft consumer spending environment in the U.S.restaurant space raises concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded Wendy’s Company (The) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.23 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Wendy’s Company (The) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ WEN) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,283 shares. Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendy’s Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.68%. Analysts forecast that Wendy’s Company will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Wendy’s Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $54,745.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 66,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,085,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company (The) Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

