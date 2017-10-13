Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Wells Fargo & declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,440,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 25,684,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,802 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.
About Wells Fargo &
Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.