Wells Fargo & Company Trims K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO) Target Price to $23.00

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KTWO. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $29.00 target price on shares of K2M Group Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K2M Group Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. K2M Group Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. K2M Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 39,357 shares of K2M Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $919,773.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 2,350 shares of K2M Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,129 shares of company stock worth $1,033,644. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 31.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,352,000 after purchasing an additional 691,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,998 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,560,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 171,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 22.9% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,028,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 191,699 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About K2M Group Holdings

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor.

