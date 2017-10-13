Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,435 Shares of CPB Inc. (CPF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.51% of CPB worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CPB by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CPB by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CPB by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CPB by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CPB in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other CPB news, Director Paul K. Yonamine acquired 1,400 shares of CPB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.98 per share, with a total value of $43,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of CPB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CPB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CPB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CPB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF) opened at 32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.18. CPB Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

CPB (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). CPB had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CPB Inc. will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is the bank holding company of Central Pacific Bank (the Bank). The Company’s segments include Banking Operations, Treasury and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending, consumer lending, trust services, retail brokerage services and its retail branch offices, which provide a range of deposit and loan products, as well as various other banking services.

