Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 16,900 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) opened at 87.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.02%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell acquired 805,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,410,264.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

