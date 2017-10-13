WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Position Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,962,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,023,235,000 after buying an additional 795,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,921,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,055,000 after buying an additional 82,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,286,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,428,000 after buying an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,212,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,336,000 after buying an additional 492,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,718,000 after buying an additional 103,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group Inc. alerts:

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/wec-energy-group-inc-wec-position-lowered-by-moors-cabot-inc.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) traded down 0.008% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.565. The stock had a trading volume of 84,065 shares. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.497 and a beta of 0.12. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post $3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tom Metcalfe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,841.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan H. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.