Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,104 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,754,530 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

