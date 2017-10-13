Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWF) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

